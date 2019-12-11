Antarctic trek 'to inspire female firefighters'
All-female firefighter team take on Antarctic challenge

A group embarking on a 70-day Antarctic trek have said they hope to inspire the next generation of women firefighters.

The Antarctic Fire Angels is the first all-female team to take on the 1,180 mile (1,900km) expedition, planned for 2023.

They also want to get people talking about mental health, because of their own experiences of dealing with trauma in the job.

