Video

A "life changing" project that has helped thousands of people with mental health issues at hospital emergency units is set to be offered in GP surgeries.

I Can centres at A&E departments across north Wales have been supporting people in a trial launched earlier this year.

It brings paid staff and volunteers together to help, many of whom experienced mental health challenges themselves.

Shannon Doherty was one of those helped at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and is now working with the project to help others.