The artist selling his work to world champions

Video

A Welsh artist who sells his paintings to world champion boxers hopes the winner of the Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz II fight will do the same.

Patrick J Killian, a former boxer from Newport, has sold his paintings to Tyson Fury, Terence Crawford and Andy Ruiz after he beat Joshua in their first bout.

He hopes his latest creation, referencing the rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, is as popular.

"To have some of the fighters having my work and liking it, it couldn't get any better than that," Mr Killian said.