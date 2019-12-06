'Don't forget about rural communities'
A farmer from west Wales is calling on politicians to focus on rural communities after the election.

Annie James, 33, is a dairy farmer from Carmarthenshire who helps run an advice service for fellow farmers.

She said a quarter of farmers are "living under the poverty line" and that depression is a major issue in rural communities.

"Don't forget about farmers, don't forget about the rural communities," she said.

