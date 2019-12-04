Slimming beagle loses his puppy fat

Media player
Beagle Luigi becomes a PDSA slimming champion
Sunday roasts, cakes and snacks were some of the things that turned Luigi into a bulging beagle.
Tipping the scales at 4st 8lb (29kg), he was 39% over his ideal weight.
But he is vet charity PDSA's slimming champion after shedding almost a stone and a half.
He still likes a treat, but is down to a far more mobile 3st 3lb (20kg).
04 Dec 2019
