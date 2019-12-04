'I'm going back to one again' says 100-year-old

Video

Lil Thomas has just turned 100 but she has some way to go to match her elder sister.

Amy Winifred Hawkin, known as Win, is 108, and between the pair of them they have received six birthday cards from the Queen.

Lil, from Newport, who was born a year after World War One ended, was Wales' first female bus conductor during World War Two.

The sisters' next milestone will come in January, when Win will celebrate her 109th birthday.