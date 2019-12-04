'I'd like to make the internet safer'
Cyber-security: What girls can bring to the industry

There is a drive to encourage more girls to look at careers in cyber-security - and one expert says they have particular skills to bring to the table.

There are already 3,500 cyber-security jobs in Wales with the Welsh Government aiming for the country to be a hub for the UK.

Clare Johnson, head of cyber-security at the University of South Wales, said girls brought different skills to the work.

It came as 100 jobs were created in Bridgend - and a project launched in Cardiff is looking to get girls interested in tech careers.

  • 04 Dec 2019
