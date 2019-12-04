Taron Egerton 'associates Wales with being happy'
Hollywood star Taron Egerton says he associates his hometown of Aberystwyth with "being happy".

The actor and singer said: "It's my home, I can't put it any more simply than that."

He said his friends in the Ceredigion seaside town were "proud and protective" but were keen not to "over-fluff" him.

