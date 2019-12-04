Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Film star Taron Egerton 'associates Wales with being happy'
Hollywood star Taron Egerton says he associates his hometown of Aberystwyth with "being happy".
The actor and singer said: "It's my home, I can't put it any more simply than that."
He said his friends in the Ceredigion seaside town were "proud and protective" but were keen not to "over-fluff" him.
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50648096/film-star-taron-egerton-associates-wales-with-being-happyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window