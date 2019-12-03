Video

Singer Kizzy Crawford says she was shocked to see the lack of options on the draft census form for people who identify as Welsh and are not white.

The Bajan-Welsh singer from Merthyr Tydfil criticised the absence of a dedicated tick box for ethnic minority Welsh in the 2021 Census - despite there being an equivalent in Scotland.

"I've always felt that people don't accept me as a Welsh woman because of the colour of my skin. Things like this just confirm that," she said.

The Office for National Statistics, which is responsible for the census in Wales, said it had consulted with the public.