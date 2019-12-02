Video

A visually impaired actor who is starring in a pantomime said "it never crossed my mind" that she could not be a professional performer.

Jessica Jolleys from Hull is playing Jill in Theatr Clwyd's pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

The 23-year-old was born with two eye conditions she inherited from her dad, who is now completely blind, but hopes she can inspire other performers.