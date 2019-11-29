Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Christmas tree that honours lost loved ones
Every year in Cwmafan, families remember the lives of those they have loved and lost with a special Christmas tree.
Instead of dangling the usual decorations, stars carrying the names of deceased relatives are hung.
When Kevin Webber died from pancreatic cancer his name became another for its branches to bear.
Kevin's daughter, Jade Edwards, said: "It's tremendous, it's brilliant for every family member in the village who have lost a loved one."
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window