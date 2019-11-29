The Christmas tree that honours lost loved ones

Video

Every year in Cwmafan, families remember the lives of those they have loved and lost with a special Christmas tree.

Instead of dangling the usual decorations, stars carrying the names of deceased relatives are hung.

When Kevin Webber died from pancreatic cancer his name became another for its branches to bear.

Kevin's daughter, Jade Edwards, said: "It's tremendous, it's brilliant for every family member in the village who have lost a loved one."