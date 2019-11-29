Gatland thanks Wales at gate unveiling

Video

Former Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland has thanked the people of Wales after a gate at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff was named in his honour.

Gatland's Gate was unveiled on Friday afternoon and pays homage to the three-time grand slam winning coach, who was appointed as Wales coach after the 2007 World Cup.

He took charge of his final Wales game on 1 November in the third-place match at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, but is back in Cardiff as his former side take on the Barbarians on Saturday.

Gatland said he would have "rather slowly exit Wales quietly" but that the gate was a "massive honour".