"This is not love. This is control," is the message being given to teens in a powerful new campaign to combat coercive control abuse.

The Welsh Government said it wants both young people and their parents to be able to identify controlling behaviour in relationships.

Examples of the abuse can be dictating what someone wears, messaging or phoning constantly, or forcing someone to cut links with friends and family.

A series of adverts targeting 16-18 year olds in Wales is being launched on social media platforms.

These students at Coleg y Cymoedd in the Rhondda gave their views on the behaviour.