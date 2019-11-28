Video

This is the "horrific" moment two brothers barged into a double glazing firm demanding cash they thought was owed to their father.

When they were told the business owner was away, they launched a tirade of abuse and threats at two female members of staff.

Rhys and Jordan Cottrell, 28 and 24, of Pontypool, Torfaen, admitted affray at the Cwmbran business on 31 July.

They were both given four-month suspended sentences at Cardiff Crown Court and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

"It was absolutely horrific for the two ladies," said business owner Dean Cubitt.