A pub has reversed its decision to seal a dovecote following a backlash on social media.

The Captain's Wife pub in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan brought in contractors to seal up the structure, which provides shelter for doves and pigeons.

But the move was described as a "cruel, barbaric act" by Caerphilly Bird Rescue.

The pub, which said "health and safety" was behind the move, has apologised for not speaking to the community before making its original decision.