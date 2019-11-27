Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Breast cancer: 'I helped create treatment app as a patient'
"It is great to think that my role as a patient has been able to produce something like this," says Karen Bonham.
She helped create a bilingual app to help breast cancer patients prepare for the start of radiotherapy.
Patients need to raise their arm above their head for the treatment, but it can be difficult or painful after breast surgery.
Medics say the app is helping more women be ready for radiotherapy on time.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50565514/breast-cancer-i-helped-create-treatment-app-as-a-patientRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window