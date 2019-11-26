Pigs in blanket maker attempts world record

Video

Farmer Graeme Carter could be the fastest pigs in blanket maker in the world.

He managed to roll 20 sausages in bacon in 60 seconds in his world record attempt - which is yet to be verified, although it was three more than the current record.

Graeme is following in his father's footsteps as he also broke a world record - for walking backwards from Land's End to John O' Groats.

"As he said to me this morning, 'you've got to be mad doing this'. Well, no, not as mad as you father," said Graeme after his record attempt at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells, Powys.