'I didn't think men had breast cancer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vince Kitching: 'I didn't think men had breast cancer'

A man who thought only women could get breast cancer until he was diagnosed is urging other men to check for symptoms.

Vince Kitching, 69, went to see a GP after finding a lump "the size of a pea".

He underwent a full mastectomy which included his nipple being removed and has fully recovered.

  • 25 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'I almost felt like I didn't know who I was'