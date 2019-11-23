How video games could help PTSD patients
Gaming: Woman's depression and anxiety 'eased off' when playing

Jennie Manley was anxious and depressed because of her PTSD. It was so bad she could not see a future for herself.

But when the 34-year-old, from Swansea, tried playing computer games, they seemed to help.

"All my anxiety, all my depression seemed to ease off," she said.

