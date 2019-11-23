Media player
Could trees solve Wales' and the UK's CO2 problem?
Politicians often talk about planting more trees.
Experts say they are crucial in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
They could help the UK and Welsh Governments meet targets of cutting greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050.
In 2019 it was estimated 15% of Wales was covered with trees and it is thought there are more than three billion in the UK.
But in May the Committee for Climate Change advisory group warned UK-wide and devolved policies needed to be "ramped up significantly" to achieve their targets.
