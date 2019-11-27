'Motor racing has done so much for me'

Video

Andy Tucker was seriously injured when the motorbike he was riding was in collision with a car.

The crash on the Coldra roundabout in Newport in 2013 has left him with depression, post traumatic stress disorder and an array of physical challenges.

But despite his injuries, the 31-year-old from Llandevaud, Newport, has since become a racing driver.

He has joined Team BRIT, which is aiming to be the first all-disabled racing team to take part in one of the biggest races in the world - Le Mans in France.