In a 16th Century farmhouse nestled in the Snowdonia wilderness resides one of the most important books in Welsh history.

Among a "priceless" collection is one of the last remaining copies of the first Bible to be translated into Welsh by Bishop William Morgan in 1588.

However, the collection of more than 200 Bibles in his birthplace of Ty Mawr Wybrnant, near Betws-y-Coed in Conwy, is under threat from damp.

Now an innovative hydropower scheme from a nearby stream is helping heat and dry out the old building, controlling humidity levels and protecting the rare old books.

Keith Jones, climate change advisor, said: "The rain is the problem but is now providing the solution."