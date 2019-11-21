Video

People have been warned they risk their lives by walking in a tunnel that vehicles drive through at 70mph.

Pictures have been released showing a group of four strolling along the carriageways of the A55's Pen-y-Clip tunnel between Penmaenmawr and Llanfairfechan, Conwy, in July.

Traffic Wales said it had received 35 reports of pedestrians walking along the A55, A483 and A494 in October.

The Welsh Government said such behaviour was “very dangerous and should be avoided at all costs”.