Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A55 camera captures four people walking through tunnel
People have been warned they risk their lives by walking in a tunnel that vehicles drive through at 70mph.
Pictures have been released showing a group of four strolling along the carriageways of the A55's Pen-y-Clip tunnel between Penmaenmawr and Llanfairfechan, Conwy, in July.
Traffic Wales said it had received 35 reports of pedestrians walking along the A55, A483 and A494 in October.
The Welsh Government said such behaviour was “very dangerous and should be avoided at all costs”.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50507987/a55-camera-captures-four-people-walking-through-tunnelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window