Nearly a quarter of calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service have been deemed "not serious" in the last year.

People dialled 999 to ask for help for toothache, hiccups, a sexual health test and a sore bikini line, among others.

Of the 470,601 calls received, 116,674 were categorised as not serious or immediately life-threatening.

Operations director Lee Brooks said, while some were hoax calls, a "lot are from people who genuinely have no idea where else they can turn".

He advised people to seek advice from NHS Direct Wales' website or by calling on 0845 46 47 or 111. He said they could also visit a GP, pharmacy or attend a minor injuries unit.

The ambulance service has launched its Be Wise Save Lives campaign for people to use 999 sensibly as it heads into its busy period.