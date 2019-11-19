Chip shop death family ask to be left to grieve

Media player
Chip shop death: Geoffrey Bran's family ask to be left to grieve
The family of a chip shop owner cleared of murdering his wife have thanked those who supported him.
Geoffrey Bran, 71, who ran The Chipoteria in Hermon, Carmarthenshire, had been accused of throwing boiling oil over Mavis, 69.
He claimed she slipped and pulled a deep fat fryer over herself, and was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter at Swansea Crown Court.
in a statement, the family said: "The loss of Mavis has left the family devastated and we ask that we are left now to get on with our lives and grieve properly without further intrusion."
19 Nov 2019
