'Something tragically went wrong that day'

The son-in-law of one of two rail workers who died after being struck by a train has called for changes to working conditions

Gareth Delbridge, 64, and Michael "Spike" Lewis, 58, died on 3 July near Margam in Port Talbot.

An initial report said there was "no safe system in place".

Mr Delbridge's son-in-law Adrian Grant said Network Rail needs to "step up".