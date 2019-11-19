'Something tragically went wrong that day'

Media player
Margam rail workers' deaths: 'Something tragically went wrong'
The son-in-law of one of two rail workers who died after being struck by a train has called for changes to working conditions
Gareth Delbridge, 64, and Michael "Spike" Lewis, 58, died on 3 July near Margam in Port Talbot.
An initial report said there was "no safe system in place".
Mr Delbridge's son-in-law Adrian Grant said Network Rail needs to "step up".
19 Nov 2019
