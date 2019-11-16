Alfie's 'life back on track' after HIV treatment
Prince Harry and Gareth Thomas discuss HIV treatment

Gareth Thomas has told Prince Harry how he is able to live "an amazing life" now his HIV is undetectable on medication.

The former Wales rugby captain told the Duke of Sussex the virus not being detectable in his system means his HIV status poses no risk to his husband.

The interview was conducted as part of a new film released by the Terrence Higgins Trust to mark National HIV Testing Week, which starts on Saturday.

