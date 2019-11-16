Media player
Cardiff's shopping arcades are to be celebrated with a special day.
The inaugural City of Arcades Day on Saturday aims to promote shops, many of which are independent.
Traders in Cardiff's arcades tell us the pleasures and pitfalls of running a business there.
16 Nov 2019
Share
