'We disrupted a rugby game to end apartheid'

"We tried to engage with them to say they were collaborators with the most evil and racist system in the world," says Lord Peter Hain.

"But they just thought we were interfering with their game - and they really hated us for it

On 15 November 1969 a peaceful demonstration against the visiting South Africa rugby team in Wales, in a bid to end apartheid, sent shockwaves around the sporting and political worlds.

Led by former Neath MP Lord Hain, then a 19-year-old student, and with the help of future Prime Minister Gordon Brown in Edinburgh, protesters wanted to cause so much trouble that South Africa's cricketers - due to tour the following year - would not even step foot in the UK.