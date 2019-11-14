'They burgled me on my 70th and fed my dog glass'

Media player
Taibach vicar was burgled as he celebrated his 70th birthday
As Reverend Philip Owen celebrated his 70th birthday, three men broke into his house and stole jewelry worth £55,000.
They also beat his dog and made him eat glass from a window they had smashed to get in.
The men are now starting jail terms.
Rev Owen described the break-in as "devastating".
