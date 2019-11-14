Blanket of snow causes disruption in Wales

Video

Snow has been falling in parts of Wales, leaving vehicles stranded and some roads impassable.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow was issued for 11 of Wales' 22 counties, but ended at 10:00 GMT.

A yellow warning for rain covers 13 counties and is in place until 23:45.

BBC Wales weather presenter Derek Brockway said "a huge swirl of low pressure" was causing the unsettled conditions.