Nitrous oxide: A pain drug used by teens as a high
'Nos': What is nitrous oxide or laughing gas?

Nitrous oxide was first used as an anaesthetic in 1844, but is now being used as a 21st Century high.

Official figures have linked 'nos', as it is called, to at least 25 deaths since 2010.

It can also cause breathing difficulties, dangerously increased heart rate and burns.

It is illegal to sell it for recreational use, though it has a number of legitimate uses - including making whipped cream.

  • 15 Nov 2019
