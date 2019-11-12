Cancer patient gets revolutionary gene treatment
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cancer patient gets revolutionary gene treatment

"I'm unlucky to need it but I'm lucky enough to be approved by the panel," says lymphoma patient John Davies.

The 71-year-old from Blackwood has become the first in Wales to start on a revolutionary new genetic treatment for blood cancer.

His blood will be frozen in Amsterdam, then modified in the United States before being transfused next month.

  • 12 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'I'm like a well-oiled robot'