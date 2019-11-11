Media player
Newport house devastated in Bonfire Night blaze
A family "won't be returning for a long time" to their home after it went up in flames on Bonfire Night.
Michelle Jones said they suspect the fire was caused by a firework.
Her father, Graham Lloyd, heard a loud bang at about 21:30 GMT, she said.
Ms Jones added that neighbours saw "two kids running from the alleyway".
Gwent Police said it was treating the fire as suspicious.
