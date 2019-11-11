Armistice Day 2019: Tributes held across Wales

Video

Tributes to those who died in war were held across Wales on Monday to mark Armistice Day.

Events on Monday were held in Swansea, Cardiff, Aberystwyth, Bangor and Wrexham.

David Selby, mayor for Newtown, said there is a need to "make sure this day remains relevant".

He added: "We need to look to the future and how we can involve young people in the event."