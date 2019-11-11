Media player
Grass fires: Long, hot summer blamed for rise in blazes
A long, hot summer is one of the reasons given for a large rise in grass fires.
Wales' fire services were called to 4,015 incidents between April 2018 and March 2019, according to newly-released Welsh Government figures.
The weather meant people were outside for longer and a rise in arson attacks, as well as discarded barbecues, being given as the reason in the number of fires.
This was double the year before.
11 Nov 2019
