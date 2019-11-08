Media player
Fireworks attack on homeless couple 'premeditated'
An attack on a tent occupied by a homeless couple was premeditated, a councillor has said.
Gwent Police said no injures were reported after fireworks were aimed at the tent but the "consequences of the act could have been horrific".
A video of the incident, which police believe happened on Tuesday in Caerphilly town centre, has been widely shared on social media.
Councillor James Pritchard said he considered the attack a hate crime.
08 Nov 2019
