Elin Rowlands, 13, from Anglesey, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2013.

Her family had to travel to Liverpool's Alder Hey hospital in order to get specialist treatment.

Elin's mother, Alison, said it cost them between £35 and £40 for each return trip which they had to make as often as four times a week.

They are now calling for more help with costs of travelling.

There is a specialist cancer unit for young people in Cardiff but there is no service for those further north.

The Welsh Government said some families are eligible to claim for travel costs if they meet certain criteria.