Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alun Cairns: ‘I had no association with the rape trial’
Alun Cairns has refused to answer questions on when he knew about the collapse of a rape trial caused by his former aide, in his first interview since the story broke.
Mr Cairns resigned as Welsh secretary on Wednesday.
The Conservative Vale of Glamorgan candidate told BBC Wales he is "determined to clear his name".
His former aide was selected as an assembly candidate eight months after the trial collapsed.
-
08 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50345319/alun-cairns-i-had-no-association-with-the-rape-trialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window