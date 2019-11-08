Cairns: ‘I had no association with the rape trial’
Alun Cairns: ‘I had no association with the rape trial’

Alun Cairns has refused to answer questions on when he knew about the collapse of a rape trial caused by his former aide, in his first interview since the story broke.

Mr Cairns resigned as Welsh secretary on Wednesday.

The Conservative Vale of Glamorgan candidate told BBC Wales he is "determined to clear his name".

His former aide was selected as an assembly candidate eight months after the trial collapsed.

