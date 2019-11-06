Campaign to save town's historic buildings

Video

Action is needed to restore empty historic buildings in Carmarthen from "rack and ruin", according to the town's civic society.

These include a former workhouse and post office, both architecturally significant buildings which have played a prominent part in the town's history.

The former workhouse was built in the 1830s and was stormed by protestors during the Rebecca Riots in 1843, but all efforts to save the building from becoming derelict have failed.

The council said it was trying to preserve some of the town's empty buildings.

It bought the former Guildhall from the Ministry of Justice in 2016 and it has now reopened as a bar after standing empty.