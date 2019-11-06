Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Health inequalities petition: 'My brother's death was avoidable'
"He died an avoidable death in hospital," says Jayne Nicholls.
Her brother Paul Ridd, 53, died in 2009 and an inquest ruled hospital neglect contributed to his death.
Campaigners seeking mandatory training for health and care staff dealing with patients with learning disabilities have secured a Welsh Government pledge.
Their 5,650-name petition has prompted a Senedd debate about their concerns that some patients face inequalities.
The Welsh Government said learning disability awareness would be included in mandatory diversity training.
-
06 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50309980/health-inequalities-petition-my-brother-s-death-was-avoidableRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window