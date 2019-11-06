'My brother's death was avoidable'

Video

"He died an avoidable death in hospital," says Jayne Nicholls.

Her brother Paul Ridd, 53, died in 2009 and an inquest ruled hospital neglect contributed to his death.

Campaigners seeking mandatory training for health and care staff dealing with patients with learning disabilities have secured a Welsh Government pledge.

Their 5,650-name petition has prompted a Senedd debate about their concerns that some patients face inequalities.

The Welsh Government said learning disability awareness would be included in mandatory diversity training.