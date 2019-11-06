Media player
Wales opens national remembrance field at Cardiff Castle
Wales' National Field of Remembrance opens at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday.
It is one of six sites created by the Royal British Legion with more than 120,000 tributes with poppies planted, including about 5,000 in Cardiff.
But that number is expected to grow with the field open to the public until 25 November.
06 Nov 2019
