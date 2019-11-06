'How do we make this city better for people?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

More green spaces to make Swansea 'better for people'

Plans to double the amount of green space in Swansea over the next decade are being drawn up.

It comes amid calls to develop a series of "urban national parks" across Wales.

Swansea council, working with Natural Resources Wales, is preparing to publish its strategy for more "green infrastructure", following months of public consultation.

Town and city councils have been invited to an environmental conference in Cardiff to learn more about the idea.

  • 06 Nov 2019
Go to next video: On the hunt for deer in the city