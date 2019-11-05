'Learning and work behind prison's success'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff prison governor Helen Ryder welcomes report
Great opportunities for learning and work are behind Cardiff prison’s success, its governor has said.
Helen Ryder said she was pleased a report by the chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke had picked out the positive prisoner-staff relationships and culture.
His report said the prison had "bucked the national trend of rising violence".
But he also warned about the "extremely high figure" of 47% of its inmates who were homeless on release.
-
05 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window