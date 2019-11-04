The story behind Wales' first New Town

Video

Wales' first New Town has been celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Cwmbran, in Torfaen, was built in 1949 as part of the UK Government's New Town Act, which aimed to rebuild the United Kingdom following World War Two.

A new town centre was designed and houses were built to create a modern town from a series of small villages and fields.

We meet some of the people who have helped shape the town and see how it has changed in the past 70 years.