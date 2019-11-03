Plaque to remember BAME servicemen unveiled

Video

A plaque has been unveiled in Cardiff to commemorate the black and minority ethnic servicemen who died during World War Two.

Patti Flynn, 81, lost her father and two brothers during the war.

She said the sacrifices of those from minority backgrounds had been "forgotten" and launched a 26-year campaign for a memorial.

Ms Flynn said the tribute being paid to "people of colour from all the different nationalities" was a "great day".