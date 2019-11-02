Wales hit by flooding and road closures

Video

Several roads across Wales have been closed after heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday.

A yellow warning for heavy rain is in place for 17 of Wales' 22 counties for the duration of Saturday, with a wind warning in place in the south until 18:00 GMT.

Access to Swansea's Morriston hospital has been affected by flooding on Pant Lasau Road, while some train services have also been delayed.

Natural Resources Wales issued two flood warnings for the River Ritec at Tenby, Pembrokeshire, and Nant Bran at Birchgrove, Swansea.