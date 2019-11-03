How a piece of history was rebuilt

Video

A man has created a replica of a Chartist mural designed by his father for the city of Newport.

Kenneth Budd's original mural was built in the 1970s, but was removed in 2013 despite protests.

His son, Oliver Budd, has used his father's original designs to create the replica of the mural, which will be displayed in nearby Rogerstone.

It will be opened on Monday on the 180th anniversary of the Newport rising, which saw hundreds of workers march on the city.