Women talk domestic abuse at open mic events

Women are sharing their experiences of domestic abuse at open mic events in Cardiff in an effort to make their voices heard and empower others,

They said it was a much-needed outlet and a form of counselling.

"When something damages your soul, that will get expressed," said one woman.

"When that comes out in music it sounds so beautiful because of the rawness of that."

Another added: "We really want to turn our negative situation into a positive."