Women talk domestic abuse at open mic events

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Domestic abuse: Women share experiences at Cardiff open mic events
Women are sharing their experiences of domestic abuse at open mic events in Cardiff in an effort to make their voices heard and empower others,
They said it was a much-needed outlet and a form of counselling.
"When something damages your soul, that will get expressed," said one woman.
"When that comes out in music it sounds so beautiful because of the rawness of that."
Another added: "We really want to turn our negative situation into a positive."
-
04 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-50267047/domestic-abuse-women-share-experiences-at-cardiff-open-mic-eventsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window