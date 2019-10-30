Young sperm whale dies on beach

Media player
Sperm whale dies on Gwynedd beach after getting stranded
Experts believe a young sperm whale is the the first to have become stranded on a Welsh beach
The male calf was spotted at Hell's Mouth, near Abersoch, Gwynedd, on Tuesday evening and later died.
Teams from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme have been trying to find out the cause of death.
They said it was unusual to end up in these waters and away from its mother.
30 Oct 2019
